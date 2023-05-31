The GOP raised the debt limit three times with no precondition under Trump adding $7.8 billion to the national debt.
Republican tax cuts for corporations and the rich are overwhelming the driver of the current issue over the national debt which the GOP is using as an excuse to force through cuts to welfare and government spending that are not contributing nearly as much to the national debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.