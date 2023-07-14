It’s interesting how sometimes the powers that be, the so-called “movers and shakers” can get things so wrong, and those that sit in the back row and supposedly just report on those same things get it so right. I’m referring to the article in last weeks paper headlined
“Hospital demolition could cost taxpayers”, written by Meggan Meisegeier.
Ms. Meisegeier’s interesting conclusion, and it bears repeating even though it’s been stated in a variety of ways in a variety of meetings, including County Board, City Council, and Industrial Development, is that Rusk County has a “lack of housing issue” that won’t solve itself.
And I quote the article: “the lack of housing continues to push more and more people from the community and into more densely populated areas, leading to worker shortages. The public is left to wonder how the Board will address these issues in the future and what the future of
Ladysmith and the rest of the county will be if it continues to lose valuable members of its community due to lack of adequate housing and jobs.”
And I expand on her comments: Look around the multi county area at the number of “Help Wanted” and the “We’re Hiring” signs. According to a statewide survey, Rusk County needs over 150 new housing units just to meet its current needs. The housing project surrounding the former Ladysmith Elementary School, scheduled to begin this Fall, will fill about one fourth of that number. The rumor that the intended use for the former Memorial Hospital will be to bring in “welfare”, or low-to- middle income residents, overlooks the fact that over 50% of Rusk County’s working population qualifies as “low-to-middle income”.
Those aren’t “non-working or unwilling to work” families.
The rumors also overlook the number of older residents currently occupying larger homes and larger land areas who would love to sell if there were available smaller housing units in the area. These current residents are not looking to leave Rusk County, they just need to downsize.
Talk to the owners and managers of the local industrial and business community about the problems facing their labor force access. An excess of labor force does not exist.
There is no way that I’m suggesting that the lack-of-housing-and worker- problem is one of the County Board’s creation, or that the County Board needs to resolve it on their own. The fact that there is a problem that is recognized by your governmental bodies, business leaders, residents, and newspaper editors speaks volumes to a problem looking for an answer. It also speaks to the potential for finding a solution.
So, is converting the hospital into another third of the housing units needed in Rusk County a solution? Maybe, maybe not. But once that potential for a partial way out is razed, especially if it is razed based on bad information, that is no solution at all. To begin with the assumption that a tear down is the first step towards a solution, without even knowing what it is going to cost in dollars as well as jobs, is one step into an abyss that is difficult to try to crawl out of.
