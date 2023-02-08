Embrace believes the Ladysmith News has the obligation to enlighten and educate the public. However, Embrace also believes the Ladysmith News has an ethical obligation to act with integrity and respect the lives, privacy, and experiences of survivors of violence, especially when those survivors are children. Oftentimes, a survivor’s story is told from a criminal report. Although these details are public record, it’s the ethical responsibility of journalists to balance the public’s need for information against potential harm. Pursuit of the news and pandering to lurid curiosity for more views should not be a reporter’s license for undue intrusiveness.
Embrace requests the Ladysmith News show compassion for survivors in future reporting as the newspaper plays a large role in survivors deciding to seek support from their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.