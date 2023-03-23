As we watch this country, and what is happening in the rest of the world, we see on a daily basis the failure and collapse of our once great nation—The United States of America.
Hyperinflation is causing the highest prices of goods and services ever. Additionally, it has lead to a record two year negative wage growth. Bank collapses, stock market losses, open borders and record fentanyl deaths combined with human trafficking and soaring crime rates seem to the the new “norm” on the radio, TV and newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.