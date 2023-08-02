We would like to thank everyone for the well wishes during the Mardi Gras weekend. It was our honor and privilege to have served as the 2023 Grand Marshals.

We would like to acknowledge everyone who worked so hard before, during and after to make the 2023 Mardi Gras a great success. Having been involved in the Jaycees for many years, we are aware of all the volunteer service hours it takes to pull off this great event.

