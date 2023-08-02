We would like to thank everyone for the well wishes during the Mardi Gras weekend. It was our honor and privilege to have served as the 2023 Grand Marshals.
We would like to acknowledge everyone who worked so hard before, during and after to make the 2023 Mardi Gras a great success. Having been involved in the Jaycees for many years, we are aware of all the volunteer service hours it takes to pull off this great event.
Congratulations to the Northland Community Club, and all the other organizations who worked so hard to provide the many events during the weekend. Mardi Gras is Ladysmith’s signature event of the summer and proudly brings lots of people to our area from all over.
Our Exhausted Rooster Club has operated the beer garden at Mardi Gras for many years. We would like to thank the many friends who stepped up this year and filled that work schedule. With last year’s proceeds, the Club provided 12 scholarships to local students and donated to many non-profit organizations in our community.
Thanks again to all who make our city a great place to live, we are proud to call Ladysmith our home!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.