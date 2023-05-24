It’s almost over! Soon school will be out and no more slow school buses to drive behind….or will there be? Remember, School Bus Drivers are, for the most part, not any better drivers than most of you. Sure, they now have to take classes, renew their license with tough inspections & on-the-road testing. So, maybe they are a little better but they have many more distractions. They have your snotty nose kids walking up to the front, at the worst of times, to get a tissue, or ask “How much farther to school?” Sometimes they come up to puke in or around the garbage can, which promotes screaming and others puking. Or teenage loud flirting, which can create tension on the bus. Still, the driver has to be a SAFE driver. The one thing the driver doesn’t want to have to worry about, but does more than anything else, is traffic while loading or un loading their precious cargo.
Over the past few years it has become much more dangerous, because before cameras were mounted on the buses, it was hard to almost impossible to ticket anyone. Even now, some local schools that don’t have cameras, unless their driver recognized the passer, who passed the bus while the red student lights were flashing with the blinking stop sign out in plain sight, and/or noted the car’s license and its color & make, it was hard to impossible to ticket the “Passer.” Many drivers said they wouldn’t even call the police, as it would be a waste of time. Now, with cameras on the buses, the passing vehicle cannot hide or make up excuses. In talking to Bruce, Holcombe, Flambeau, and Ladysmith School, some have had the Sheriff ticket 3 to 5 drivers over the last 2 months.
