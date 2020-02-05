I plan to support Tricia Zunker in the primary on Feb. 18th to be the Democratic candidate for the 7th Congressional District in Wisconsin. She is currently the president of the Wausau School District Board of Education, has a law degree, and is a Native American. I am voting for her because I believe in the issues she stands for:
1. Healthcare as a right. Tricia Zunker believes everyone should have access to quality, affordable health insurance. She will take on Big Pharma to lower the costs of prescription drugs, and reform the VA to ensure service members have the support they have earned and deserve.
2. As the grand-daughter of a dairy farmer, Tricia Zunker supports small family farms in Northern Wisconsin and will fight for fair, competitive markets, enforce trade agreements, and address the current mental health crisis facing farmers.
3. Higher education must be made accessible and affordable and the growing student debt crisis needs to be tackled. Tricia Zunker will promote jobs in the skilled trades and technical fields.
4. Tricia Zunker supports investment in Northern Wisconsin’s economy and infrastructure, strengthening the middle class by focusing on manufacturing, small business owners, farmers, education and career training.
5. Tricia Zunker will protect the environment, ensure clean air and clean water and protect the environment from corporate interests that destroy our water and beautiful lands in Northern Wisconsin.
Most importantly, Tricia Zunker is not accepting any PAC money, unlike her potential Republican opponent. If you believe that healthcare is a right, we need to protect our family farms, our children need access to affordable education, our economy and infrastructure need to be strengthened, and our environment needs to be protected – then vote for Tricia Zunker on February 18th.
Nancy Kraft
Sheldon
