US is antichrist: The US government has made a hard turn towards being antichrist. Lawlessness is heavily embraced by this world.
Jesus came preaching the gospel (good news) of the kingdom of God.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 5:55 pm
Citizens of the kingdom of God: The children of God will receive the inheritance. The meek shall inherit the earth. The slaves of sin shall not inherit anything, they shall perish. Perhaps they receive threescore and ten and then bye-bye.
The government of the kingdom of God: Jesus was anointed as king by the Father (this means Christ) over the other kings. The saints (saints obey the commandments and have faith in Christ) are called to be the other kings under Christ who shall marry him at his return to rule all nations with a rod of iron
The One God family: Jesus prayed that we would be one with the Father just as He is one with the Father. We are brothers of Christ and the offspring of God (literally, not figuratively). Adam was the son of God.
God commanded: Be Perfect, for I AM perfect. Be Holy, for I AM holy. God is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow, and he doesn’t change. What he said before, he means today.
God expects us to look and act like his children. The children shall receive the inheritance from their Father. But those who go on willfully practicing sin shall perish.
The world has gone mad. Lawlessness, depravity, perversion, crime, murder and other evil practices are common.
Solomon said: It is an evil work being done under the son. Jesus said he was hated because he kept saying what the world is doing is evil. Man has been rebelling against God since the time of Adam and Eve.
Man’s sins have formed a wall of separation between men and God. But for those who seek God, hear his call, repent of their sins, and allow the Holy Spirit to guide them, these are the sons of God.
Gregory Jandrt
Weston
