Two things have happened since I last wrote.
One, Greta Thumberg was named Time Magazine Person of the Year. Two, it was announced that 2019 was the wettest year on record for Wisconsin.
One thing that hasn’t happened is I haven’t heard from Sasquatch so I don’t know if he will return to Wisconsin for another summer of foraging for food. I know that because the humidity of Wisconsin which is much higher than that of the western U.S., there are many more mushrooms, grubs and other bugs to eat here than there.
Greta is a 16-year-old Swedish girl who at the age of 14 started a sit-down strike in front of the Swedish parliament building protesting the inactivity of European governments to combat climate change and also the complacency of citizens or the lack of willingness for people to change their lifestyles to use less so as to emit less carbon into the atmosphere.
How many furnaces, dishwashers, toasters, TVs, water heaters, refrigerators and family cars are running at your house or from your house as you read this? Mine too.
The frequency and volume of rain last summer made it very difficult to get into the fields and I believe I made only about 65 percent of my normal amount of hay in part because of the lack of sunny days to make the grass grow even though there was an abundance of water.
Meanwhile California and Australia have suffered record droughts and forest fires.
I’ve gotta cook some eggs now but I’ll have bread with them, not toast. It got light enough a while ago to find my other sock without turning on a light to find it. Neither Greta nor Sasquatch have been able to convert me to raw bugs or raw eggs for breakfast. Not yet anyway.
Larry Krajewski
Bruce
