These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Chad M. Feather, 50, Eau Claire, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent-cocaine (>15-40g), possession with intent-THC (<=200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Danielle K. Leisner, 36, Holcombe, was charged with failure to act/sexual assault of a child and neglecting a child.
Josiah J. Leisner, 40, Hixton, was charged with first degree sexual assault – sexual contact or intercourse with a person under 13, child enticement – sexual contact and neglecting a child.
Tiana R. Oswald, 31, Bruce, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of THC and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Jesse K. Paddock, 32, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct.
Misdemeanors
Trevor R. Morgan, 21, Hayward, was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.
Rusk County Traffic
Brenda Jean Jones, 49, Ladysmith, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
