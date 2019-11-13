A former Chetek man involved in a drug and theft related crime spree in three counties was sentenced in four Rusk County Circuit Court cases on Monday, Nov. 11.
Cody F. Ormond, 31, was sentenced to eight years in the Wisconsin correctional system on two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling as a repeater and two counts of possession of burglarious tools as a repeater. Eleven counts of bail jumping, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count drug paraphernalia and three counts of theft of moveable property < $2,500, all as a repeater, were dismissed but read in for sentencing purposes.
During the sentencing hearing, Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna told the court Ormond has extensive rehabilitative needs due to a long history of drug use since he was a teenager. Ormond’s theft charges are likely related to his drug use.
While Ormond has support in the community, said Barna, “we assume he had that support there before” making this case a prison case.
Ormond’s defense attorney Erika Amundson said this time Ormond has had a change in attitude and will take advantage of available treatment. Previously, said Amundon, Ormond had intended to resume his drug use once released from prison, but this time he wants to be drug free.
Ormond spoke on his behalf by first apologizing to the court. He said, “I feel horrible about stealing from those people…I can’t change the past, but hopefully I can break the cycle.”
Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson considered the seriousness of the crimes and how best to protect the public. Ormond is convicted of stealing property from outbuildings, properties, Anderson said, he targeted.
Ormond is not the “run of the mill burglar,” said Anderson. Many of the buildings he broke into showed no sign of forced entry. Ormond used burglar tools in a proficient and sophisticated manner and worked to become more proficient at those skills, according to Anderson.
“This is concerning to the court,” said Anderson.
Ormond’s early drug use could likely affect his ability to see and understand consequences and considering his offenses make him have a high need for treatment.
Placing Ormond on probation would not be a realistic disposition in this case, said Anderson. Sentencing Ormond to three years incarceration will be enough time for him to receive treatment for his drug use, mental health and cognitive issues.
Ormond was sentenced to serve three years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. Ormond will be eligible to participate in substance abuse and challenge incarceration programs.
While on extended supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety, maintain full time employment, take prescription medications as directed, write a letter of apology to his victims and pay restitution to his victims. Ormond has four days jail credit.
Ormond currently has five open court cases in Chippewa County Circuit Court for drug and theft related and bail jumping charges. He was also recently convicted in Barron County Circuit Court on drug and theft related and bail jumping charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.