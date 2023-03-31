These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Brandon L. Snyder, 36, Altoona, was charged with bail jumping.
Mindy A. Larson, 37, Gilman, was charged with bail jumping and theft – moveable property <=$2,500.
Jeremiah L. Christopher, 41, Ladysmith, was charged with OWI (fifth or sixth), criminal damage to property and a hit and run.
Rusk County Traffic
David Scott Wagner, 22, Cornell, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Destinee Kathleen Wagner, 23, Menomonie, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Kimberly A. Stonkey, 54, Holcombe, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10. Operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Black Jw Trucking Llc., Cornell, violating class A highway weight limits (2+). Fined $2,089.26.
Christopher Lee Bollom, 31, Cornell, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50. Vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
William Leonard Bollom, 32, Cadott, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
