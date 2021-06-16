Four individuals have been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court after law enforcement found remains of burnt property belonging to someone they believed to be a snitch.
Peter W. Blaser, 56, Rice Lake, has been charged with one felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime and one felony count of arson of property other than a building as a party to a crime. If convicted Blaser could be sentenced to a maximum of $35,000 in fines or 16 years incarceration or both.
Blaser is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 29 for an adjourned initial appearance hearing; he has been released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Rebecca A. Farrar, 41, Rice Lake, has been charged with one felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime as a repeater and one felony count of arson of property other than building as a repeater and as a party to a crime. If convicted, Farrar could be sentenced to a maximum of 28 years incarceration or $35,000 in fines or both.
Farrar is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance hearing on June 29 in Rusk County Circuit Court. She has been released on a $2,500 signature bond.
William S. Selden, 55, New Auburn, has been charged with one felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime and two counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted, Selden could be sentenced to a maximum of $45,000 in fines or 24.5 years incarceration or both.
Selden is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 15 for an adjourned initial appearance hearing; he has been released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Angela M. Chellew, 45, Rice Lake, has been charged with one felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime, one count of felony bail jumping and one felony count of arson of property other than a building as a party to a crime. If convicted Chellew could be sentenced to a maximum of $45,000 in fines or 22 years incarceration or both.
Chellew appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on May 25 for an initial appearance hearing. She was released on a $2,500 signature bond and is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing on June 29.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 16 a Rusk County investigator was informed that Selden, Blaser and Chellew went to a residence in the Township of Rusk and removed items from the home and burned them. At the time, the complainant was an inmate in the Eau Claire County Jail.
The investigator was made aware that Selden and Farrar were intending on moving into the residence.
Upon arrival to the residence the investigator noticed a pile of debris, including clothing and personal belongings, that was still smoldering. The door was partially open and no one was home.
The inside of the home was allegedly fairly clean. The investigator had been inside the home on Feb. 2 and there had been totes, clothing and other items.
On March 17 the investigator met with the complainant who advised she had lived at the residence since November. The complainant stated she asked the landlord to check on the home, lock it and remove anyone who shouldn’t be there.
According to the criminal complaint, the complainant was shown pictures of the property that the investigator found. A recliner chair had been burnt as well as bags of clothing and other household items.
On March 25 an investigator spoke with a witness who said she had allegedly followed Selden, Blaser and Chellew to the home on March 15. The witness believed Farrar was already at the residence when she arrived. When she arrived, there was already a fire in the yard and almost everything inside of the residence was sitting on the front deck.
Selden allegedly threw the recliner into the fire. Chellew and Blaser allegedly threw items into the fire.
The witness said Farrar was told by the landlord to remove the item from the home because Farrar was intending on moving into the home. The items were being burned because Selden was upset with the complainant.
