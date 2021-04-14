A Bruce woman has been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court after she alleged punched a man several times during an argument over what was for dinner.
Wendy L. Gascoigne, 49, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessments modifiers and one count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessments modifiers.
If convicted, Gascoigne could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of $11,200 in fines or one year incarceration or both.
Gascoigne is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court for an initial appearance hearing on April 20.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:39 p.m., March 3 two Rusk County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Township of Atlanta for a disorderly complaint. A man was calling to report an argument with Gascoigne that became physical.
Upon arrival the deputies met with man in the driveway who told them the argument started over what was going to be cooked for dinner.
Gascoigne was allegedly intoxicated and became mad.
Later, while driving to Weyerhaeuser the argument continued as the man told Gascoigne that she was lazy for not having a job. After that comment, she punched the man multiple times, according to the criminal complaint.
The deputy noticed the man had abrasions on his face and his glasses were broken.
In an interview with deputies Gascoigne said that during their argument, the man was upset about wasting food. When asked about the man’s abrasions and broken glasses, Gascoigne told deputies that she was defending herself during the argument.
While Gascoigne was being transported to the Rusk County Jail she allegedly admitted to throwing an ashtray at the man because her arms were too short to hit him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.