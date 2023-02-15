These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Matthew D. Smith, 41, Ladysmith, was charged with felony bail jumping, substantial battery with intent to bodily harm, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct on Feb. 13. Signature bond set at $2,500.
Ryan P. Johnson, 37, Bruce, was charged with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 9. Cash bond set at $2,500.
Jonathan B. Hanson, 37, was charged with possession of amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 9. Signature bond set at $1,500.
Misdemeanors
Steven P. Jenness, 63, Rice Lake, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 9
Philip J. Gerding, 44, Bruce was charged with unlawful use of phone – threatening harm and disorderly conduct on Feb. 9.
Amber M. Bradley, 31, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with OWI (Second) on Feb. 13.
Rusk County Traffic
Alexis Marie Vadner, 21, Luck, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Thomas Gregory Sarnstrom, 32, Glen Flora, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
William F. Salisbury, 55, Ladysmith, OWI (First). Fined $937.50.
Michael J. Kremer, 55, Ladysmith, failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $213.10.
Jonathan B. Hanson, 37, Rice Lake, operating with restricted controlled substance. Fined $937.50. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Michael Edward Conway, 66, Ladysmith, illegal pass of school bus. Fined $326.50.
Cody James Buresh, 33, Cornell, speeding in a 55 mph zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90.
Eayon Edward Wegner, 19, Chippewa Falls, vehicle operator failed to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Jared Wayne Squires, 22, Conrath, vehicle operator failed to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Joey Allen Sleeth, 34, New Auburn, vehicle passenger failed to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Danny William Scheidler, 53, Cornell, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Monique Sari Nerison, 29, New Auburn, vehicle passenger failed to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Alina Ann Mikesell, 19, Mondovi, speeding in a 55 mph Zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Brenden James Lew, 24, Eau Claire, speeding in a 55 mph Zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90.
Kelly Layne Justus, 37, Chippewa Falls, speeding in a 55 mph Zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Theodore John Bach, 32, New Auburn, vehicle operator failed to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
