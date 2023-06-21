This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released this week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
June 12
June 12
Randy D. Baughman, 65, Sheldon, serving sentence.
Ralph D. Kraft Jr., 58, Holcombe, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, warrant, resisting of obstructing an officer.
June 13
Austin J. Arts, 32, Weyerhaeuser, retail theft – intentionally take (<=$500), bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer – intimidation.
Jeffrey R. Jankovic, 35, Conrath, probation hold.
Cadyn J. Makinia, 19, Ladysmith, probation hold.
June 14
Giovanni William E. Birch, 21, Glen Flora, probation hold.
June 15
Aaron E. Simpson, 44, Bruce, probation hold.
June 16
Ryan A. Heldt, 41, Hawkins, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse.
Daniel G. Krajewski, 34, Bruce, probation hold.
