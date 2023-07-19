This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments.
July 11
5 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Ladysmith. Caller advised an 18-year-old subject took their 15-year-old child to another location and had permanent tattoos put on them.
7:55 p.m. – EMS/ambulance call. New Auburn. Caller advised male subject got stung by a bee multiple times. Subject is breathing but unconscious. Subject coming around, given three Benadryl. Life Link enroute.
July 12
10:36 a.m. – Accident with injury. W8100 block of Edgewood Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller requesting to speak to deputy about her husband being struck by a car at 5:30 that morning. They did not report it earlier because husband was going to be late for work.
12:11 p.m. – Motorist assistance. W. Ninth Street S., and Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer stopped to check on a van pulled alongside of roadway. Everything OK, subjects stopped to look at a map.
1: 21 p.m. – DNR offense complaint. Dairyland Flowage, Tony. Citations issued for unregistered boat, unsecured battery, no fire extinguisher and no boaters safety. Subject had just put boat in water. Boat loaded back up and taken home to remedy issues.
2:46 p.m. – Traffic stop. U.S. 8 and Bell School Road, Ladysmith. Subject received written warning for using cell phone in a construction zone.
July 13
7:30 a.m. – Other department assistance. N5000 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Call received asking for help with subject. Subject has stolen multiple signs from the building. Subject arrested for theft.
12:37 p.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 500 block of Sabin Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of dog fight at location.
2:41 p.m. – Found property. Wagon Wheel Bridge, Ladysmith. Subject stated they found an aluminum ladder on the side of the road and took it for safe keeping.
4:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Memorial Park, Ladysmith. Caller reported she witnessed a juvenile on top of the amphitheater. Requested signs to be placed around it.
8:22 p.m. – Traffic stop. E. Fifth Street N. and Worden Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer stopped subject from driving the wrong direction in a one-way. Subject stated he wasn’t aware it was a one-way street.
July 14
5:56 a.m. – Information. County G and Lamp Road, Conrath. Female caller advised of a dead deer in the middle of the road. She tried to drag it into ditch and it was too heavy for her. Caller advised she didn’t hit the deer.
11:32 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. County Line Road and Hogback Road, Chetek. Received a call from a male subject stating that there is a female subject walking down the road. She is wearing a dress and when a car passes, she lifts the dress over her head. Grader operator in the area stated they saw the subject go into the woods. Officer located subject who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
1:13 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. U.S. 8 and County Z, Glen Flora. Caller reported two elderly females riding bikes on the highway. One subject on a three-wheeled bike was hunched over. Caller wants them checked on. Officer on scene advised everything was OK.
5:17 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Walmart. 800 W. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Clerk from Walmart reporting that two male subjects have been in the store, switching price tags.
5:58 p.m. – Animal at large. 500 block of Sabin Avenue E., Ladysmith. Officer spoke to female subject about keeping her dogs on leashes when she lets them out. There have been complaints about her dogs in the area.
6:37 p.m. – Accident with injury. County B and Circle Road, Glen Flora. Caller stated there is a car in the ditch. A male subject walking down road. Officer advised male subject is heavily intoxicated, possible head injury. Subject transported to hospital and then to jail.
10:05 p.m. – Noise complaint. 400 block of Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised that dogs have been barking at location all day. Advised subject leaves his dogs out all day. Officer issued citations.
July 15
10:16 a.m. – Information. Wis. 27. Male subject called to report that all the mailboxes along Wis. 27 are open this morning.
1:52 p.m. – Traffic offense. 100 block of Coleman Street, Bruce. Caller advised of a child on a dirt bike speeding up and down the road. Officer on scene unable to locate the juvenile.
2:35 p.m. – Traffic offense. N3000 block of Third Street, Weyerhaeuser. Off duty deputy stated that some kids are driving around on scooters, supposedly hit a couple of cars. Parents and juvenile informed of ATV laws. Parent advised child did bump into a car, but it was hers and there was no damage.
8:09 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. Moose Ear Road and County W., Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of subject on his property, taking pictures. Officer on scene spoke to subject who stated he was passing through and used to live on property and wanted to take pictures of it.
8:51 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised there were people walking around outside his house. Officer patrolled area, was not able to locate anyone.
10:07 p.m. – Fireworks complaint. 7000 block of Mae West Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported neighbors are having a loud party with fireworks. Some of them came on to his property with flashlights. Officer spoke to subjects who advised that some of the children on the property were playing a flashlight game and accidently wandered onto caller’s property.
July 16
7:37 a.m. – Animal at large. W7000 block of U.S. 8. Caller reported the neighbor’s cattle were in his pasture. They were trying to keep his cattle separate from the neighbor’s and a fence broke. Cattle are now in the highway. Three cattle still on the loose.
7:54 a.m. – Information. 800 block of W., Fifth Street N., Ladysmith. Call received from subject who was walking to church and observed a couple of mailboxes that appeared to have been damaged overnight.
8:58 a.m. – Information. OJ Falge Park, Ladysmith. Officer advised he found a baby stroller covered with a blanket in the park. No one was around.
10:24 a.m. – Animal complaint. W8000 block of Cutoff Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised that every morning she runs by this residence and the dogs come running out after her.
11:11 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of people hiding behind a car, staring at him.
11:24 a.m. – Animal bite. 1200 block of Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Call received form ER stating they have an 11-year-old girl who was bit in the face by a stray black lab. Juvenile was trying to defend her cat.
12:30 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. 1300 block of E. 11 Street N., Ladysmith. 911 recording advising of a severe crash. Unable to make contact with owner of phone. Officer patrolled the area but was unable to locate anything.
8:26 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 100 W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Kwik Trip. Caller advised of fight between brothers at Kwik Trip. Officer spoke to subjects who stated it was a pretend fight.
9:02 p.m. – Traffic stop. U.S. 8 and Thornapple Road, Ladysmith. Officer advised a stop for two vehicles racing at 90 mph. Officer held up by train.
9:45 p.m. – Accident with property damage. Rocky Ridge Road and Maple Hill Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised a truck hit a pole and went into the ditch.
July 17
6:46 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Wis. 27 and Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Caller advised they passed River Country Coop and smelled a strong odor of propane.
12:59 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 900 block of College Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of possible squatter in old nursing home. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the building.
5:06 p.m. – Littering. 500 block of First Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a woman who is hiding garbage under their trees in the evening. Caller reported 10 bags of trash there now. Subject is seen leaving her house with garbage bags and returns later without them. Officers unable to contact the subject.
