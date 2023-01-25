Leah Reynolds

A Rusk County woman is being held in the Barron County Jail on $2,500 cash bond following her recent arrest while driving an allegedly stolen pickup truck, according to Barron County Circuit Court and dispatch records.

Defendant Leah M. Reynolds, 38, Ladysmith, had been wanted on outstanding bench warrants since her failure to appear in court last September in connection with felony charges of methamphetamine and narcotics possession, court records said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.