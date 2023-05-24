These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Douglas E. Kempen, 42, Foxboro, was charged with stalking, intimidating a victim, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, fourth degree sexual assault, battery, operating while revoked and bail jumping.
Misdemeanors
Jeffery R. Ford, 45, Glen Flora, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Austin J. Arts, 32, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Kyle J. Ronning, 41, Ladysmith, was charged with operating while revoked and bail jumping.
Shana C. Finnessy, 39, Ladysmith, was charged with theft – movable property <=$2,500.
Rusk County Traffic
Anna Kay Abel, 71, Ladysmith, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Michael James Alberdi, 50, Crystal River, FL, OWI (first) (PAC >=0.15). Fined $945.50. Operating with PAC >=0.15). Fined $945.50. Operating CMV with PAC> 0.0%. Fined $158.10. Failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $221.10.
Michael Curtis Parrish, 39, Janesville, operating with a restricted controlled substance. Fined $937.50.
Timothy Michael Spinler, 43, unreasonable and imprudent speed. Fined $213.10.
Avalon Marie Stenseth, 23, operating with PAC >=0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Stephen Micheal Tuttle, 29, operating with PAC >=0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Taylor Mckenzie Wolff, 19, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Michael James Wheeler Jr., 22, Rice Lake, speeding in 55 mph zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Markis Cory Stoll, 23, Tomahawk, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50. Operating after revocation/suspension of registration. Fined $175.30.
Piper Ann Millerman, 20, Rice Lake, speeding in a 55 mph zone (30-34 mph). Fined $295. Unreasonable and imprudent speed. Fined $213.10.
Brendan Randy Lotzer, 30, Eau Claire, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Chaela Kay Larue, 27, Weyerhaeuser, operator failing to have passenger seat belted. Fined $10. Speeding in 55 mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Heather Dawn Holm, 48, Sheldon, OWI (first). Fined $937.50. Operating with PAC >=0.08, <0.15. (first). Fined $937.50. Deviation from designated lane. Fined $175.30.
Sandra Kathleen Brost, 71, Ladysmith, cracked/damaged vehicle windshield. Fined $175.30.
Jeremiah James Betley, 27, Conrath, possessing open intoxicants in motor vehicle – driver. Fined $263.50. Failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $213.10.
Robert Matthew Hesse, 20, Menomonie, non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
Elizabeth Mary Steward, 32, Cadott, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Camnren Sawyer Sorensen, 30, Ladysmith, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Donald Dean Schroeder, 75, Maplewood, Minn., speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Bruce Alan Halmstad, 70, Albuquerque, N.M., speeding in a 55 mph zone (30-34 mph). Fined $295.
Coral Renee Grensing, 21, Rice Lake, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70. Vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Beth Patricia Bradley, 36, Exeland, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Jared Michael Skrivseth, 22, Hawkins, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Daniel Merle Campbell, 34, Bruce, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Donald W. Schlieger, 36, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Dwayne Leland Huffman, 49, Weyerhaeuser, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
April Reena Huffman, 49, Weyerhaeuser, vehicle passenger failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.