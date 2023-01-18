This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from Jan. 10-16.
Jan. 10
12:19 a.m. — Traffic stop. 600 block E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Officer advised one male took off from snowmobile. Subject went into house. Several tickets will be mailed. A female subject also received tickets.
12:34 a.m. — Suspicious activity. W7500 block Old Airport Rd., Ladysmith. Caller advised hearing loud bang outside, did not see vehicle in driveway. Request extra patrol. Officer advised everything appeared OK, nothing suspicious.
2:06 p.m. —Suspicious activity. 800 block Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. Checking on vehicle running in yard. Everything is OK.
4:59 a.m. — Accident. W1500 block US 8, Hawkins. 911 call for rollover. Driver advised no injuries, vehicle still on its side. Vehicle left in ditch until conditions improve. Officer gave driver ride to Ladysmith.
1:34 p.m. – Miscellaneous. 1400 block Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller reported someone claiming power of attorney for recently deceased spouse had entered house and taken items. Officer spoke to resident at location who stated missing items were taken by another family member.
5:05 p.m. – Other department assistance. 300 block of Corbett Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller requested to make contact with resident about removal of vehicle. Resident contacted. They are en route to get vehicle shortly.
5:30 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle. 8900 block of Betty Lake Road, Birchwood. Caller advised a vehicle has been in the middle of the road for a few days. Officer advised that Betty Lake is not plowed and unreachable by tow truck until spring.
11:10 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. County B and Town Line Road, Glen Flora. Caller advised he had hit a deer with a school van. No injury or airbag deployment reported. Deer is off the roadway.
Jan. 11
5:12 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. Wis. 40 and Short Cut Road, Bruce. Officer reporting vehicle in ditch, no one around or in vehicle. Owner called. Call requested to sheriff’s office to advise plan to remove vehicle. Call from owner stating vehicle had been removed.
5:56 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. U.S. 8 and Leonhard Road, Ladysmith. Vehicle in north bound ditch. No airbags or injuries reported. Caller stated driver was contacting tow truck.
7:17 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. County Line Road and County D, Chetek. Vehicle parked in intersection. Driver slumped over. When approached, vehicle took off. Vehicle followed to address. No violations.
8:29 a.m. – Traffic offense. Washington Avenue, Bruce. Observed truck parked on wrong side of the road in the lane of traffic. Driver admitted to driving from other side of town to where he was currently parked. Driver cited for operating while suspended and without auto insurance.
8:56 a.m. – Miscellaneous. Hackett and Cutoff roads., Hawkins. Received a call reporting an angry male complaining about road conditions. Caller will be checking out road conditions, requested a deputy to accompany them. Caller was told an officer would be in the area while he was checking the roads in case anything came up.
11:10 a.m. – Miscellaneous. 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. 911 from subject advising they need their driveway plowed. Subject asked if EMS, fire or police needed. Caller stated they were dying but did not want EMS, just their driveway plowed. Subject advised that is not a reason to call 911.
11:15 a.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and Taylor Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported milk truck passing several vehicles at a high rate of speed on U.S. 8. Officers were unable to locate milk truck.
3:19 p.m. – Traffic offense. N3000 block of Stefczak Lane, Bruce. Caller advised a juvenile is operating a vehicle without a valid license. Vehicle observed swerving all over roadway. Tire tracks led into suspect’s driveway. Deputy spoke with suspect. Suspect stated he had not been driving as he does not have a valid driver’s license. Suspect was marked present in school all day and observed in school on camera around time of complaint.
Jan. 12
12:54 a.m. – Theft. N500 block of Wis. 27. Caller advised that his Harley Davidson motorcycle was taken from his garage sometime between Saturday and Monday. A report was taken.
4:41 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. Received call from female driver advising she hit a deer near Wis. 27 and Jansen Road. No injuries or airbag deployment. Deer deceased and in middle of roadway.
10:39 a.m. – Accident with property damage. Ladysmith Fresh Market, 400 W. Ninth St. N. Officer advised there is a small accident behind store. A delivery driver backed into another delivery vehicle parked at the loading docks and broke a side window and mirror off the parked vehicle. Both drivers exchanged insurance information prior to leaving the scene.
2:28 p.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and Adams Road, Bruce. Officer pulled over vehicle after observing it on opposite side of the road. Field sobriety conducted and one female suspect taken into custody.
3:39 p.m. – 300 block of E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised that they have a scheduled pick up time for their children. Children were picked up from school by father and this is not supposed to happen. Caller only wants this logged as information at this time.
4:27 p.m. – Animal at large. Tower Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised they have a stray cat that does not look healthy in their garage. Animal control was called and they advised they would pick up the cat.
5:24 p.m. – Accident with property damage. Singer and Norwegian roads, Bruce. Received call informing of a one vehicle roll over. Subject left the accident and went home to call from their residence. EMS and fire not sent due to no one being at the scene. A tow truck was called to tow the vehicle to the subject’s residence.
5:47 p.m. – Animal at large. Wis. 40 and County A, Bruce. Caller advised there are four cows, two black and two white, on the roadway. They almost hit the cattle. A call received from a citizen stated that the cows were back where they belonged.
8: 56 p.m. – 800 block of Fifth Street, Ladysmith. Received a phone call from an alarm company stating duress alarm had been activated three times and they have not been able to make contact with the female resident. Officer advised both the subject’s and her son’s vehicles were at the residence. Alarm company called back stating they had made contact with the subject and to cancel the call.
Jan. 13
3:11 a.m. – Traffic stop. Sheldon. Received call from concerned subject stating a vehicle had been parked at the pumps for some time. Vehicle was being towed as officer arrived.
7:15 a.m. – Fire call. Dam Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised that house roof is on fire, flames visible. House is a total loss; requested city and Red Cross be contacted.
1:09 p.m. – Harassment. Caller stated his brother in-law’s ex-girlfriend is making repeated calls to ask for money. Caller advised to block phone number, Facebook and text messages.
4:51 p.m. – W. U.S. 8. Caller advised of heavy smoke going across the roadway. No call-ins noted of any burning in the area. Officer drove through area and did not notice any smoke.
5:33 p.m. – Miscellaneous. Emergency call received from someone’s watch advising that they had been in a serious accident. Call plotted to the ski hill just left of the ski lift on Christie Mountain. Dispatch contacted Christie Mountain and notified them of the situation. They will call back after they check. Subject called back; their phone fell out of their pocket causing it to send the alert.
6:56 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. Walk in from individual stating her husband took some of her property and won’t give it back. Case forwarded to D.A.’s office for review.
7:16 p.m. – Received 911 call from subject advising of a large explosion and bright light by skate park. Transformer at E. Second Street and Worden Avenue found to have burn/black marks from possible electric shortage. Work order placed to Xcel Energy. Xcel Energy checked the transformer and advised it was OK.
7:25 p.m. – Theft. Received call from Walmart manager advising they had two female suspects walk off with merchandise. One suspect had an entire grocery cart and the other had a plastic bag. Both had backpacks on. Store has video and positive ID of both suspects.
9:49 p.m. – Traffic offense. 800 block of Phillips Avenue, Ladysmith. Received call from homeowner stating a truck with three male subjects had crashed into her snowbank and possibly hit her pole. Two individuals reported walking west on Phillips Avenue. Another truck arrived at the scene to pull vehicle out. Officer made contact with the juveniles headed west. One subject placed in handcuffs due to uncooperative/resistive behavior. Officer advised the two juveniles weren’t involved in crash and subject was released from handcuffs. Officer made contact with the subject’s mother and the situation was explained to her.
10:30 p.m. – Property exchange. Caller advised her boyfriend is drinking at a bar in Hawkins. Requesting deputy to talk to him because caller is worried subject will come back to her house tonight and she doesn’t want him to. Officer talked to male party on phone. Subject is upset because he wanted to go to the residence tonight to get property. Arrangements made with both parties for male subject to pick up property the following day.
Jan. 14
1:08 p.m. – Accident with injury. 911 call placed for rollover on Marshall and Polar roads. Driver reports cuts on finger and head injuries. Officer advised intersection from north on Marshall Road will be blocked. Advised no patient transport and a tow truck is en route. Citation to be mailed for no auto insurance.
3:48 p.m. – Accident with property damage. Caller advised two cars stuck on the snowmobile trail south of the tracks near Meadowbrook and Doughty roads, Ladysmith. Caller is not sure if the cars can be seen from the road or not. Registered owners of the vehicles were contacted. One subject stated that they did not realize they were driving down a snowmobile trail and tried to turn around and got stuck. The other vehicle was stuck trying to pull them out. The owners were notified if the vehicles weren’t removed soon that they would be towed.
4:41 p.m. – Information. 1500 block of Wis. 40, Bruce. Caller reported verbal arrangement with mother to buy a 12 gauge shotgun and has texts to prove arrangement. Caller advised mother is threatening to report gun as stolen. Officer spoke with the mother. Mother said she gave the son the gun, but now wants it back. Officer advised this is a civil issue and if parties can’t reach an agreement that it would have to be addressed in small claims court.
6:16 p.m. – Accident with property damage. Wis. 40 and Sand Lake Road. Caller advised vehicle in ditch. Female driver was walking around and slurring her words. Officer advised there are no injuries and they will need a couple of fire units for traffic control.
8:32 p.m. – Assist citizen. Caller advised that their snowmobile broke down on the snowmobile trail that goes by the Tee-A-Way. Caller said they had found someone to tow it. Officer advised he saw a snowmobile being pulled on its side go by and he believes caller has removed snowmobile from trail.
Jan. 15
2:16 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. 1000 block of Fifth Street, Ladysmith. Received call from owner advising someone went into the ditch near his house. Owner has a recording of a female subject walking across his yard and down his driveway. Yelling was heard outside the house. Female driver transported for field sobriety test. Officer requested tow truck to tow vehicle. Tow truck reports minor damage to vehicle’s front bumper.
8:17 a.m. – Littering. N3700 block of Fifth Street, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reporting someone is littering in her yard. She believes it to be her ex-boyfriend and that he may be stalking her. They have had multiple instances of trash being thrown in their yard and a had a window broken on their house. Officer advised the caller to contact the clerk of courts to inquire about a restraining order. Officer was unable to make contact with the ex-boyfriend.
12:22 p.m. – Caller from Bruce advising there are cars parked at the boat landing blocking access. Access is needed so emergency vehicles can access water in case of fire. Officer advised subjects have been spoken to and moved their vehicles. They now understand they can’t park there.
3:04 p.m. – Information. N8600 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Call from subject stating he owns a cabin and had to cut down some trees on the easement due to snow damage so cabin is accessible for propane and septic. Caller advised he has had issues with neighbor in the past regarding land maintenance and wants this noted in case neighbor makes complaint.
7:08 p.m. – N5800 block of Norwegian Road, Weyerhaeuser. Officer advised west tower is not working. Jump River Electric was notified and advised they have a crew on-site. Power was restored shortly thereafter.
Jan. 16
7:59 a.m. – Trespass. N4500 block of Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Email received advising a vehicle in driveway that did not belong. Owner would like extra patrol in the area. Vehicle was not in driveway long and has left. Officer reports footprints around residence lead to gas tank and there is a gas bill on the door.
10:02 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. County D and Sunnyside Point Road, Holcombe. Caller reporting roadway is hazardous. There is a vehicle in the ditch. Officer contacted highway department. Advised someone is on the way to deal with hazardous road conditions. Tow truck called for vehicle in the ditch.
4:01 p.m. – DNR offense/complaint. Pulaski Lake boat landing, Bruce. Caller reporting several vehicles blocking the fire department’s dry hydrant access. Caller advises this is an every day occurrence.
7:31 p.m. – Information. U.S. 8 and County E, Bruce. Caller advising plow truck didn’t have any lights in the back. Township was notified and advised they didn’t have any vehicles out and didn’t know who the plow truck belonged to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.