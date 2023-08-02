These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Felonies
Tiana R. Oswald, 31, Bruce, was charged with bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft – movable property <=$2,500.
Aaron E. Simpson, 45, Bruce, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft – movable property <=$2,500.
Misdemeanors
Dawn J. Hayden, 44, Exeland, was charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rusk County Traffic
Shelby Grace Robideau, 19, Coon Rapids Minn., exceeding speed zones, etc. (1-10 mph). Fined $175.30.
Conner Richard Christenson, 23, Oskhosk, speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Kevin Eugene Beres, 46, Holcombe, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Neo David Glenn Martin, 16, Bruce, speeding in a 55-mph zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90. Racing on highway. Fined $389.50.
Paige Mackenzie Lawson, 21, Menomonie, speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Jeremiah Leo Hintz Lain, 23, Ladysmith, failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $213.10. Vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Jasmine Marie Curtis, 21, Bruce, speeding in a 55-mph zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90. Racing on highway. Fined $389.50.
Kurt Stanley Webster, 44, Bruce, operating vehicle with visible electronic device (first). Fined $175.30. Reckless driving-endangering safety. Fined $389.50.
Joseph Anthony Nowakowski, 37, Ladysmith. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Charles Henry Edward Strohbach, 41, Waukesha, license restriction violation – class D or M vehicle. Fined $200.50.
Craig Rowley Lindsay, 65, Oakdale Minn., speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Jedadiah Wayne Ewer, 43, Conrath, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
