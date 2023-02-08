These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Court office last week
These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Court office last week
Felonies
Christopher M. McClain, 37, Altoona, was charged Feb. 6 with felony bail jumping, retail theft, and resisting or obstructing an officer. $100 cash bond.
Damian M. Kramer, 38, Ladysmith, was charged Feb. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. $1,500 cash bond.
Steven A. Betro, 63, Rosholt, was charged Feb. 1 with felony bail jumping.
Justin A. Machnik, 30, Chippewa Falls, was charged Feb. 1 with OWI (Fourth) and operating while revoked.
Ricky K. Crouse, 59, Conrath, was charged Jan. 13 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Matthew J. Wuorenma, 34, had charges of forgery, bail jumping, and theft-false representation dismissed against him.
Misdemeanors
Brandy N. Hollenbeck, 22, Ladysmith, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to criminal damage to property. Charges of disorderly conduct were dismissed.
Amy Louise Monville, 36, Baraga, MI, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to malicious damage to property. A charge of disorderly conduct was read in but dismissed.
Rusk County Traffic
Ian Robert Stapelmann, 43, Janesville, speeding on city highway (11-15 mph).
Sydney Louise Moreau, 23, Ladysmith, non-registration of vehicle - auto <10,000 lbs.
Brandon R. Hill, 31, Bruce, operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Clyde Cardoso, 62, Bruce, display of unauthorized vehicle registration plate. Fined $238.30
Ninette Kay Candler, 59, Merrill, unreasonable and imprudent speed.
Tammy Lee Stonkey, 54, Glen Flora, exceeding speed zones, etc. (20-24 mph) Fined $225.70.
Jedadiah W. Ewer, 42, Conrath, exceeding speed zones, etc. (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Ryan James Micke, 24, Stanley, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50. Transferee fail to apply for new vehicle title. Fined $175.30.
Cristopher Stanley Henderson, 19, Bruce, vehicle operator fail to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Arthur Armstrong, 37, Ladysmith, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50. Vehicle operator fail to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
