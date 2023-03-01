This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department released on Monday. Feb. 27
Feb. 20
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department released on Monday. Feb. 27
Feb. 20
Woody Bird Sr., 39, Black River Falls, bail jumping, probation hold, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Feb. 21
Danielle N. Ford, 33, Elk Mound, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 22
Melissa L. Abel, 48, Ladysmith, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping.
Feb. 26
Christopher M. McClain, 37, Ladysmith, bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while revoked.
Randy A. Meisegeier, 25, Bruce, disorderly conduct simple assault.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.