A Bruce man is facing charges in Rusk County Circuit Court following a hit and run crash where he was allegedly the driver.
Darren J. Bishop, 29, is charged with one count of felony bail jumping as a repeater, one count of hit and run with injury, one count of obstructing an officer as a repeater, and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Also involved in the incident is Ayla M. Swanson, 25, Amery, who is charged with one count of harboring or aiding a felon and one count of obstructing an officer.
If convicted, Bishop could be sentenced to a maximum of $14,000 in fines or up to 14.75 years incarceration or both.
If convicted, Swanson could be sentenced to a maximum of $20,000 in fines or up to 3.25 years incarceration or both.
Bishop was to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 6 for an initial appearance hearing, however he was transferred to the Dane County Jail where he is being held on a federal offense. An adjourned initial appearance hearing has been scheduled for May 4 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 27 at 4 p.m., Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a passing motorist reporting of a vehicle in the ditch with three men walking out of the ditch. One of the men had, what appeared to be, blood on his face.
The vehicle was on Wis. 27 in the Township of Flambeau.
On the way to the scene, a Wisconsin State trooper tire tracks in the snow, south of the crash, and indicating a car had done a u-turn. At the scene, the trooper saw tire tracks that indicated the car had been traveling northbound when it lost control, crossed the centerline, entered the west ditch while sliding sideways and continued until it hit a tree.
No one was found inside of the vehicle; however, a prescription bottle of medicine prescribed to Bishop was found in the vehicle. Three sets of footprints led out of the ditch.
At 4:15 p.m. the Rusk County Dispatch received a call from Swanson, who was the registered owner of the crashed vehicle. She was reporting that her vehicle was in the ditch and that she had allegedly gotten a ride to Wheeler, according to the criminal complaint.
Swanson told a deputy the crash had happened an hour previous despite the deputy telling her that it had just happened. Swanson told the deputy that Bishop was in Cornell. She claimed she had been the driver at the time of the crash.
When told not to lie, Swanson told the deputy she was unsure who had been driving when it crashed, but that Bishop had called her and told her it was in the ditch.
The trooper told the deputy he had made contact with Swanson as well and was told she had been the driver. The deputy once again called Swanson and she again told the deputy she had allegedly been driving. In the background of the call with Swanson, a male could be heard talking but she claimed Bishop was not with her.
The deputy made contact with Bishop who claimed Swanson had been the driver and had gone into the ditch. Once again in the background of the call with Bishop a female could be heard talking but he claimed he was not with her.
The following day the trooper met with Swanson at the Law Enforcement Center where she again claimed to be the driver at the time of the crash and that a stranger picked her up and gave her a ride. Swanson said she could not explain eyewitness accounts from the scene or the three sets of footprints.
Later that day a woman contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department and spoke with a deputy to say her husband had been a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed. The woman also said Swanson had not been in the vehicle but that Swanson had wanted to take the blame for Bishop.
The passenger later spoke with the deputy and confirmed he had been a passenger at the time of the crash. He confirmed Bishop had been driving and that both passengers sustained cuts and scratches from the crash.
On Dec. 29 one of the men in the crash posted pictures on Facebook of his injuries with blood on his face from the crash. At the time of the crash Bishop had an open bond in Wood County Circuit Court signed only one month prior agreeing to the conditions that he would not commit any crime.
