This information is taken from last week’s Media Arrest Summary Report released by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
May 26
Melissa L. Abel, 47, Ladysmith, warrant.
Christopher L. Sarnstrom, 29, Ladysmith, warrant, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
May 30
Sonya A. Ancheta Marzo, 46, Holcombe, operating with a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping.
