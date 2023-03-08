These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Aisha M. Williams, 25, Sheldon, was charged with possession of THC (second+offense) and carrying a concealed knife.
Rusk County Traffic
Cody Kendra Taylor, 43, Hayward, exceeding speed zones, etc. (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
