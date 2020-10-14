An Exeland man was arrested for multiple offenses in Rusk County after he put a family member in a choke hold.
David M. Johnson, 49, was arrested Oct. 1 at his township of Hubbard home for disorderly conduct, battery and felony bail jumping.
Johnson was released from Rusk County Jail on a $500 cash bond with the conditions he must not have contact with his victim.
This incident resulted in a bond violation of Johnson’s ongoing Rusk County Circuit Court case where he was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography. In this case, Johnson is scheduled for a jury trial in January.
According to the probable cause statement, at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 1 a man came into the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to report a domestic disturbance that had occurred the previous day at Johnson’s township of Hubbard home.
The man reported he’d been outside in a shed when Johnson approached him wanting to talk. However the man did not want to speak with Johnson, which made him mad. He allegedly punched the man twice in the face and kicked him to the ground.
Once on the ground, Johnson allegedly put his arm around the man’s neck and put him in a choke hold, according to the probable cause statement.
The man broke free and ran into the house with Johnson following. Once in the home, Johnson allegedly grabbed a rifle from the gun cabinet, loaded a round of ammunition and threatened to shoot himself. Other individuals were able to intervene and diffuse the situation.
While speaking with the man, the deputy noticed bruising on the man’s left eye and his forearms.
In an interview, Johnson allegedly admitted to putting the man in a choke hold because he was “flipping out” and also admitted to “swatting” the man upside his head “a couple of times” during an argument, according to the probable cause statement.
Johnson is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on Oct. 20.
