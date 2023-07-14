These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Shawn N. Lau, 41, Eau Claire, was charged with retail theft – intentionally taking >$500 - $5,000.
Sarah B. Oelbaum, 38, Eau Claire, was charged with retail theft – intentionally taking >$500 - $5,000, bail jumping and resisting an officer.
Daevon S. Tuttle, 19, Ladysmith, was charged with bail jumping.
Misdemeanors
Austin J. Arts, 32, Ladysmith, was charged with retail theft – intentionally taking <=$500 and bail jumping.
Thomas M. Vought, 21, Cameron, was charged with bail jumping.
Rusk County Traffic
Trey Kristoffer Werth, 29, Ladysmith, duty to report an accident. Fined $200.50.
Thomas Joseph Wilke II, 28, Middleton, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Nathan Michael Roach, 23, Hawkins, inattentive driving. Fined $187.90.
Ryne John Giencke, 19, Sheldon, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Logan Lee Alberson, 17, Glen Flora, inattentive driving. Fined $187.90.
Phoebe Marie Benson, 26, Haugen, speeding in a 55-mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Kenneth Lamont Bush, 48, Rochester Minn., speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Alex Vinton Cleveland, 28, Ladysmith, non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Cody Richard Cohoes, 31, Rochester Minn., speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Ally Marie Davidson, 25, St. Paul Minn., speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
David Michael Du Sell, 26, Conrath, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. Fined $238.30. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50. Failure of operator to notify police of accident. Fined $389.50. Possessing open intoxicants in motor vehicle – driver. Fined $263.50.
Travis Wade Eagen, 35, New Auburn, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Maxwell Thomas Engel, 22, Waterford, speeding in a 55-mph zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90.
Lee John Fehr, 62, Holmen, speeding in a 55-mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Cavan Conrad Ford, 19, Glen Flora, speeding in a 55-mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Laurie Ann Hart, 48, Neenah, speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Robert James Helland, 40, Cornell, speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Kirk William Holman, 55, Bruce, non-registration of vehicle -auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
Forest Wade Johnson, 67, Weyerhaeuser, violation of child safety restraint requirements – child under four years of age. Fined $175.30.
Ralph Douglas Kraft, 58, Holcombe, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Gabriel Edward Nichols, 18, Sheldon, speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Robert Thomas Niederman, 45, Woodbridge, Va, speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
William E. Niles Sr., 47, Ladysmith, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Robert Thomas Ryan, 29, Sheldon, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Tyler Randolph Stoltzman, 25, St. Paul Minn., speeding in a 55-mph zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90.
Kristina M. Zengaffinen, 60, Chetek, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
