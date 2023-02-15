This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from Feb. 7-13
Feb. 7
12:43 a.m. – Animal at large. 600 block of First Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised a stray calico cat at her house. She would like to meet officer at shelter. Animal control notified.
8:30 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. W7900 block of Edgewood Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reporting she hit deer. No injuries. Over $1,000 worth of damage. Deer ran off.
9:41 a.m. – School patrol. 104 W. Washington Ave., Bruce. School reported finding vape on student. Student stated vape is THC vape. Vape tested positive for THC. Parents notified and citation mailed.
1:32 p.m. – Vehicle lockout. W5500 block of Main Street, Sheldon. Caller states she locked herself out of vehicle. No children or pets inside. Officer helped caller unlock vehicle. No damage.
6:19 p.m. – Theft. 800 W. 10th St. S., Ladysmith. Officer took report of a walk-out with approximately $80 worth of items. Walmart provided video.
6:21 p.m. – Theft. 800 W. 10th St. S., Ladysmith. Officer took complaint of walk-out with approximately $200 worth of items. Walmart is working on getting video.
7:41 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 400 block of Eighth Street, Ladysmith. Caller advised their neighbor keeps pulling into their driveway. They would like them to stop. Officer will make contact with neighbor.
9:05 p.m. – Missing person. N4600 block of Hendricks Road, Ladysmith. Caller states 17 year old has not returned home. Caller went to juvenile’s place of work. Juvenile’s car was there but they were not. Call back from caller stating juvenile just arrived home.
9:39 p.m. – Hang up. 500 block of Coleman Street, Bruce. Subject called stating she was locked out of phone. Caller advised this was not an emergency. Caller hung up.
Feb. 8
12:17 – Traffic stop. E. Third Street N. and River Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer stopped vehicle for defective brake light. Subject advised he borrowed vehicle from sister. Verbal warning given.
2:21 a.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 500 block of E. Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advising grandson cut arm badly. Officer advised bleeding under control. Subject will need stitches.
5:12 a.m. – Traffic stop. U.S. 8 and Holmes Road, Bruce. Traffic stop for defective headlight and no proof of insurance. Verbal warning.
8:37 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N5000 block of Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. Caller reporting tire tracks coming into her driveway. Footprints around house and vehicles. Requesting extra patrol in area.
1:39 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle. 104 W. Washington Ave., Bruce. School advising vehicle left in parking lot for some time. Owner contacted. He will have vehicle removed.
2:04 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 100 block of First Street N., Ladysmith. Officer spoke with subject regarding knife threat. Subject pulled knife and showed it to victim. Subject claims there was no threat. He was just showing a knife.
4:26 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 600 block of Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith. Call from subject stating a group of 3-4 kids running down the street. Two of them were fighting.
5:24 p.m. – Fire call. 700 block of E. Tenth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller stated he could smell gas in house. Can’t smell it now. Wants it checked.
5:37 p.m. – Information. U.S. 8 and Homestead Road, Hawkins. Caller advising grandson blew a tire. Vehicle parked on side of road. Will remove tomorrow. Vehicle green tagged.
8:50 p.m. – Accident with property damage. 5900 W. County VV, Sheldon. Two car accident on bridge. One vehicle rear ended the other. Five occupants in one vehicle. Two in the other. EMS and fire sent. Advising two minor injuries. All individuals declined medical treatment.
9:41 p.m. – Harassment. 300 block of Third Street, Ladysmith. Caller advising juvenile neighbor yelling profanities at them from their window. Caller was taking out trash and juvenile called her vulgar names from bedroom window. Officer spoke with juvenile. Juvenile admitted to behavior and laughed. Officer advised juvenile would get citation if behavior continued.
Feb. 9
8:48 a.m. – Traffic offense. N4540 County I, Tony. School advising of vehicle that did not stop for bus. Enforcement action to be taken.
9:38 a.m. – Assist citizen. 104 W. Washington Ave., Bruce. Caller requesting deputy at school. Child made false accusations against bus driver. School administration, child and parents are meeting bus driver to apologize. Want child to be aware of seriousness of accusation. Mother would like deputy present.
10:29 a.m. – Trespass. N5000 Edming Road, Glen Flora. Caller reporting vehicle parked across from his neighbor’s driveway. Subject went around neighbor’s gate and down his driveway. Officer talked to subject and confirmed they were a surveyor.
4:03 p.m. – Hang up. 700 block of E. First Street S., Ladysmith. Hang up call received. Sounded like kids. Officer checked the residence. Kids were playing with phone.
6:28 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N5000 Wis. 73, Glen Flora. Caller reporting vehicle driving past with no lights. Vehicle turned into driveway. Officer reports all clear.
7:34 p.m. – Animal complaint. 200 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advising his two dogs missing. Both friendly and up to date on shots. Second call received. Dog spotted westbound on Worden. Owner contacted. Both dogs found.
8:47 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. W5400 Sergeant Street, Sheldon. Caller advising juvenile son talking to unknown subject on Snapchat. Juvenile sent explicit videos but not of himself. Subject requested $500 or they would post content online. Officer advised to block the subject and not send money or personal information.
10:45 p.m. – Accident with property damage. U.S. 8 and County F Weyerhaeuser. Caller advising vehicle in ditch and partially on roadway. Officer advising multiple vehicles trying to pull it out. No injuries. Officer smelled intoxicants. Driver admitted to drinking. Tow truck inbound. Driver staying at hospital.
11:35 p.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 500 block of Center Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advising of problems with pacemaker. Having chest pains. Officer on scene. Advising no transport.
Feb. 10
2:27 a.m. – Harassment. N2700 Parker Road, Ladysmith. Caller advising female subject keeps calling and texting and getting him worked up. Officer advised caller to block the number or turn off phone.
5:01 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. N3000 Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Gold Jeep in ditch. Vehicle green tagged. Arrangements made later in day to remove vehicle.
9:04 a.m. – Found property. Rusk County Courthouse, Ladysmith. Credit card turned in last fall. Subject contacted. They advised it wasn’t their card and they weren’t missing one. Card shredded.
10:58 a.m. – Traffic offense. N3000 block of Stefczak Road, Bruce. Caller advising subject drives very fast down road. Does this nightly after dark. Does not have driver’s license. Caller would like officer to speak to subject about not driving.
12:10 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 600 E. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reporting husband poured bleach all over her clothes. Caller advised she left to file restraining order against husband. Returned home. Some clothes in the washer smelled like bleach. Some water had also flooded the basement and gotten items wet. Caller advised she believed her husband did this. Children were home at this time. Officer observed no damage except to one towel.
12:25 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 800 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advising her boyfriend won’t help with laundry or shopping. Subjects arguing over dirty house. Subjects advised to try to get along.
1:29 p.m. – Weapon offense. 1000 block of Lake Avenue W. Ladysmith. Caller heard possible gun shots. Officer patrolled area. Everything OK.
8:51 p.m. – Harassment. 500 block of Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reporting being harassed by neighbors. Dogs in yard and neighbors walking around his property. Neighbors also start vehicles and leave them run for lengthy amounts of time. Officer observed tracks in complainant’s yard were their own. No tracks leading to neighbor’s property. Officer spoke with neighbor who advised they have to jump vehicle’s battery and let it charge. No further report.
10:04 p.m. – Information. N1000 block of Cemetery Road, Sheldon. Caller advising Canadian National stole a torch. Complainant states torch was sitting near to where a train was parked. Complainant went to light a brush pile and torch was missing. Train was sitting prior to this. Caller wants logged as information.
Feb. 11
10:22 a.m. – Burglary. W15000 block of U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Caller stated residence broken into during the last couple of weeks. Tracks from a sled where they took items off the property.
10:47 a.m. – Theft. 600 block of Main Street, Hawkins. Caller advising front plate stolen off her vehicle. Caller advised to contact DMV to get new plate.
11:05 a.m. – Battery. N5000 block of Swamp Road, Ladysmith. Caller states he was just beat up. Wrist bleeding and his head was stomped on. Suspect to be taken into custody.
3:16 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. U.S. 8 and County Line Road, Chetek. Caller reporting turkey flew up and hit windshield. No injuries.
6:18 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N4540 County I, Tony. School advising juvenile selling vape to other students. Juvenile buying vape at store. Selling it to classmates. Issue will be addressed with the store.
8:44 p.m. – Animal bite. 900 block of College Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised they were brushing cat’s teeth. Cat bit them. Ten day quarantine implemented.
Feb. 12
12:21 a.m. – Traffic offense. N6500 block of County I, Tony. Caller advised subject came into establishment very intoxicated looking for cigarettes. Establishment didn’t have cigarettes. Subject left for Ladysmith. Officer checked area.
11:49 a.m. – Burglar alarm. 600 block of Summit Avenue, Ladysmith. Commercial burglar alarm at location. Officer advised no vehicle present and everything appears secure.
4:27 p.m. – Theft. 400 block of E. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Call advising subject pushed medical alarm button. Subject advised someone took his coat.
4:53 p.m. – Check well being of subject. Menasha Avenue and E. Seventh Street N., Ladysmith. Call advising small child wandering down middle of road. Officer has child in car. Contacting DHHS. Child approximately 2 years old. Parents located.
5: 08 p.m. – Harassment. 700 block of E. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reporting subject driving by her house and swearing and flipping her off. Children were present. Attempted to contact subject.
11:01 p.m. – Traffic stop. W. Ninth Street N. and Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer stopped vehicle for being a nonpolice vehicle with blue headlights and fog lights. Expired registration. Driver instructed to remove blue lights.
11:36 p.m. – Medical alert alarm. 700 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Call received from alarm company. Unable to contact patient. Officer contacted patient. Patient stated they fell down. Officer unlocked doors and assisted EMS. Patient not injured.
Feb. 13
12:35 p.m. – Animal at large. 200 block of Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller complaint of neighbor’s dog coming into yard and going to the bathroom. Neighbor to receive citation.
12:42 p.m. – Traffic stop. U.S. 8 and Van Wey Lane, Ladysmith. Driver stopped for unsafe lane deviation. Driver admitted to being on phone. Citation given for operating while suspended and no insurance.
3:51 p.m. – Traffic offense. Wis. 40 and Sand Lake Road, New Auburn. Caller advising of vehicle all over the roadway. Vehicle pulled over. Subject just got off of work and was tired.
4:09 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1000 block of Alvey Street, Bruce. Caller advising roommate is drunk. Roommate instructed to stay in room and sober up. Caller given information about eviction process.
4:28 p.m. – Animal at large. W9600 block of Sunfish Lake Road, Ladysmith. Caller advising they took in a stray dog. Dog is now aggressive. Husky mix. Animal control contacted.
5:43 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 700 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advising son is at their residence. Son is intoxicated and stealing money. They would like him removed. Officer attempted to make contact with subjects. No one answered the door. Unable to contact by phone.
6:41 p.m. – Suspicious person/activity. 200 block of Doughty Road, Ladysmith. Caller reporting hearing screams or dogs fighting between animal shelter and Indeck. Caller no longer hears anything. Officer patrolled area. Everything OK.
7:37 p.m. – Suspicious person/activity. Taylor Road and Reichel Road, Exeland. Caller advising person walking west on Taylor Road with flashlight. Caller is concerned someone is checking on cabins in area. Officer patrolled area.
