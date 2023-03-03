Have you ever sent a check that was cashed, but the recipient said it never arrived? You may be the victim of check fraud. There has been a recent surge in check fraud schemes targeting the U.S. Postal Service. These schemes involve stealing checks from the mail, and “washing” the checks by changing the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks and fraudulently depositing them. Occasionally, these checks are stolen from mailboxes and washed in chemicals to remove the ink. Some scammers will even use copiers or scanners to print fake copies of a check. In fact, postal inspectors recover more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks and money orders every year, but you can take steps to protect yourself.
Tips to avoid and combat this scheme:
