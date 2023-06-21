These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Timothy M. Spinler, 43, Medford, was charged with vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, bail jumping, and operating while revoked.
Daevon S. Tuttle, 19, Ladysmith was charged with burglary-building or dwelling and theft-movable property <=$2,500.
Jordan C. Hollenbeck, 18, Ladysmith, was charged with bail jumping and sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or older, actor under 19.
Jeffrey R. Jankovic, 35, Conrath, was charged with bail jumping.
Ralph D. Kraft Jr., 58, Holcombe, was charged with bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rocky W. Ralston, 39, Eau Claire, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting an officer – substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury.
Misdemeanors
Mario R. Estrada, 49, Ladysmith, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Austin J. Arts, 32, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and retail theft – intentionally take (<=$500).
Jeffrey R. Jankovic, 35, Conrath, was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.
LuDean M. Jankovic, 63, Ladysmith, was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.
Rusk County Traffic
James Gregory Mortensen, 20, Exeland, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Joanne Rose Lundgren, 66, Sheldon, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
James Christian Trump, 22, Bruce, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Harold Mccain Cavanaugh, 47, Ladysmith, speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Justin J. Neidermann, 45, Glen Flora, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
James Earl Nagel, 22, Ladysmith, inattentive driving. Fined $187.90.
Alyssa Rose Kondelik, 31, Bruce, OWI (first). Fined $937.50.
