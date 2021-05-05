Over fishing opener weekend, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of cabins being broken into along the northwestern part of the county.
Several cabins along Dejung Road, Four Hill Trail Road and Meadow Dam Road in the Townships of Wilson and Murry were found burglarized.
At this time not much information is available, according to Rusk County Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann, because additional burglarized cabins are being found and the investigations are on going.
“It is reasonable to believe they are connected,” said Grassmann.
Some of the cabins had back doors kicked in, according to the Rusk County Dispatch Log. A cabin along Dejung Road had been visited by the owners the weekend of April 24 and nothing was out of place; however, on May 1 when the owners returned, the cabin had been burglarized.
Gate locks other locks on sheds have been found cut.
To reduce chances of a burglary, Grassmann recommends seasonal residence can install security systems or trail cameras. Motion lights can work to deter individuals. Also, avoid leaving items in cabins that are of value.
