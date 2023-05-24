This information is taken from last week’s Media Arrest Summary Report released by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
This information is taken from last week’s Media Arrest Summary Report released by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
May 15
Michael J. Alberdi, 50, Crystal River, Fla., operating while intoxicated (first), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (first), operating CMV with PAC > 0.0%.
May 17
Jared P. Janus, 26, Ladysmith, probation hold.
Aisha M. Williams, 25, Sheldon, warrant.
May 18
Thomas S. Jenness, 21, Ladysmith, warrant.
Chelsea M. Mariani, 30, no address, probation hold.
May 19
Austin J. Arts, 32, Weyerhaeuser, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Heather D. Holm, 48, Sheldon, operating while intoxicated (first), PAC >=.15.
Douglas E. Kempen, 42, Foxboro, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, battery, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, intimidating victim, operating while revoked.
Timothy M. Spinler, 43, Medford, vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, operating motor vehicle while revoked, bail jumping.
May 20
David J. Garza, 36, Ladysmith, warrant.
May 21
Kyle J. Ronning, 41, Ladysmith, bail jumping, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.