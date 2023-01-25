An Eau Claire woman was sentenced in federal court last week for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Golia Xiong, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court,Western District of Wisconsin, on Thursday, Jan. 19, to 60 months in federal prison. She will receive credit for time she has served in custody since her arrest on March 30, 2022. This prison term handed down by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson will be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
Cooperation among investigators from Rusk and Barron counties, together with information furnished by a police informant, have resulted in a pair of felony methamphetamine-related charges against Xiong.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his department is satisfied with the sentence and grateful for the working relationship it has with Rusk County and other area law enforcement.
“Meth is still at the core of most of our crime in the area, and with the recent fentenayl added to this drug, it only enhances the danger of meth and the need to get it off the street,” Fitzgerald said.
On March 30, 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department stopped Xiong as she arrived at a gas station near Highway 53 in New Auburn to make a delivery of suspected methamphetamine. Upon searching Xiong and her vehicle, police found about one-quarter pound of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with drug related paraphernalia.
Court documents said a Barron County Sheriff’s detective talked to an informant who said they had met the Xiong in 2016 through a mutual friend. Since then, the informant said they had bought meth from Xiong on several occasions, the most recent transaction coming March 25, 2022, when the informant alleged Xiong had sold two packages of meth, each containing 3.5 grams.
The detective then worked with the informant to set up the drug buy. The exchange was to take place on March 30, at the BP convenience store/gas station in New Auburn. The informant and the seller arranged for half a pound of meth to be sold at a price ranging from $4,000 to $5,000.
Although the deal had been arranged for 4:30 p.m., it wasn’t until 6:40 p.m. — two hours later — that the detective saw a silver Dodge truck exit northbound U.S. 53 at New Auburn and head for the gas station.
A lone Asian woman was driving the truck. The detective said she appeared to match a Facebook photo that the informant had provided. Meanwhile, several other officers had the store under surveillance. After the Dodge pulled into the lot, the officers arrested the driver.
As the defendant was being taken into custody, one of the officers (a Rusk County Sheriff’s investigator) allegedly found what turned out to be a container of meth in her left front shirt pocket. The defendant allegedly told police she had additional meth in the truck.
After impounding and searching the Dodge, investigators found bags that contained more than 138 grams of meth — close to five ounces. There were two digital scales in the truck, and each had residue that tested positive for meth, the complaint said.
At the time of the incident, Xiong had been convicted in Eau Claire County on a 2018 charge of meth possession with intent to deliver.
A press release from Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald estimated the street value of the confiscated drug at $13,000.
Charged in Barron County Circuit Court as a repeat offender, the defendant could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted, court records said.
In circuit court last June, the state charges were dismissed in regards to the federal indictments against Xiong.
Judge Peterson stated that a significant sentence was necessary for Xiong’s conduct particularly because she had been convicted in state court of methamphetamine trafficking offenses twice in the recent past and was on supervision for those offenses when she attempted to deliver the methamphetamine in this case. Peterson stated that a harsh sentence was called for due to her repeated behavior of returning to drug trafficking.
The charge against Xiong was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson prosecuted this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.