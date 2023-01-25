Golia Xiong

An Eau Claire woman was sentenced in federal court last week for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. 

Golia Xiong, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court,Western District of Wisconsin, on Thursday, Jan. 19, to 60 months in federal prison. She will receive credit for time she has served in custody since her arrest on March 30, 2022.  This prison term handed down by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson will be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.