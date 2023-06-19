The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Vernon County, south of La Crosse, that occurred on the evening of Friday, June 16.
At approximately 5:55 p.m., Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Genoa, near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road, for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the subject was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance from the residence. During the traffic stop, the subject turned on their vehicle and began to drive away at a high rate of speed with one deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle. A Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
