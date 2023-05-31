These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
James M. Moe, 38, River Falls, was charged with bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Jeremiah R. Massey, 41, Cameron, was charged with bail jumping.
Misdemeanors
Corey C. Westaby, 51, Colfax, was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and operating while revoked.
Zackary A. Noel, 26, Ladysmith, was charged with OWI (second).
Thomas M. Vought, 21, Cameron, was charged with bail jumping.
Rusk County Traffic
Emilie Pauline Reiss, 38, Madison, speeding in a 55 mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
James Ronald Potter, 35, Holcombe, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50. Exceeding speed zones, etc. (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50. Vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Katherine Grace Palmer, 35, Holcombe, exceeding speed zones, etc. (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Ellie Elizabeth Nystuen, 19, Eau Claire, exceeding speed zones, etc. (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Ricky Allen Marske, 66, Bruce, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Sarah E. Kukuch, 38, Bruce, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Lisa A. Huff, 62, Stanley, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Caleb Elliot Franson, 34, Madison, speeding in a 55 mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Kirt Lee Duh, 45, Whitehall, speeding in a 55 mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Clay William Bednar, 21, Cornell, non-registration of vehicle auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
Bradley James Jackson, 29, Phillips, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Bronson William Davis, 20, Sheldon, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
