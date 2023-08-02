This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released this week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released this week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
July 17
Tiana R. Oswald, 31, Bruce, bail jumping, theft – movable property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron E. Simpson, 45, Bruce, theft-movable property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, probation hold.
Camnren S. Sorensen, 30, Ladysmith, warrant.
July 20
Jessica R. Irwin, 26, Sheldon, disorderly conduct simple assault, criminal damage to property.
July 23
Linda K. Hines, 60, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct.
Brooklyn J. Ronning, 17, Ladysmith, warrant.
Tyler G. Saunders, 35, Sheldon, operating while intoxicated – second offense.
