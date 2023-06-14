These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Matthew C. Skamfer, 62, Ladysmith, was charged with bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine.
Keenan J. Vojtasek, 21, Glen Flora, was charged with vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sonya A. Ancheta Marzo, 46, Holcombe, was charged with possession with intent-amphetamine/methamphetamine/etc.(>10-50g), bail jumping, possession of cocaine/coca, possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Michael E. Schafer, 27, Conrath, was charged with OWI (third) and operating with PAC (third).
Michael L. Olszewski, 44, New Auburn, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
Rusk County Traffic
Jacob Alden Smith, 25, Zion, IL, failure to yield right/way from stop sign. Fined $175.30.
Steven Wayne Shuman, 50, Sarona, failure of occupant to notify police of accident. Fined $389.50.
Kyle Darwin Nelson, 22, Ladysmith, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Jacob David Miller, 33, Ladysmith, OWI (first). Fined $937.50. Operating while revoked. Fined $200.50. Operating with PAC >=0.08, <0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Andrew Craig Loofboro, 42, Sand Creek, failure of occupant to notify police of accident. Fined $389.50.
Darryl Brian Leonard, 78, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10. Speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Xavier Craig Lasley, 27, Stanley, speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Samantha Lynn Mitchell, 31, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10. Operator failing to have passenger seat belted. Fined $10.
Ernest Mark Mogensen, 62, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Sasha Rose Kvasnik, 31, Eau Claire, speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Miranda Elaine Crouse, 31, Conrath, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
