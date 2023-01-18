An April 25, 2023, jury trial has been set for a Rice Lake man in connection with a felony methamphetamine distribution charge filed nearly 15 months ago in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Steven D. Randall, 38, 712 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake. Court records said that on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, he pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with four separate meth-related arrests between August and November 2021.
Randall is also a defendant in another felony methamphetamine-related arrest in September 2021 in Rusk County. Court records said that the Rusk County case has been delayed after more than three dozen attempts to find legal counsel to represent the defendant.
The Barron County criminal complaint said that Randall was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by a Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy following a routine traffic-related stop in early August 2021.
The deputy confiscated 36 grams of meth during the arrest, along with $1,227 in cash. The defendant allegedly provided a Cumberland address while being booked into the Rusk County Jail.
Rusk County authorities then notified investigators in Barron County, who executed a search warrant Aug. 9, 2021, at the Cumberland address.
A search of the apartment produced a bag of what was later identified as 66 grams (more than two ounces) of meth, along with alleged drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.