An April 25, 2023, jury trial has been set for a Rice Lake man in connection with a felony methamphetamine distribution charge filed nearly 15 months ago in Barron County Circuit Court.

The defendant is identified as Steven D. Randall, 38, 712 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake. Court records said that on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, he pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with four separate meth-related arrests between August and November 2021.

