A Weyerhaeuser man was taken into custody Feb. 18 by the Rusk County Response Team after a search warrant was issued following the filing of domestic abuse related charges in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Levi A. Hanson, 25, has been charged with one felony count of intimidate victim and threaten with force as a repeater, two felony counts of bail jumping as a repeater, one felony count of strangulation and suffocation as a repeater and with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers, one misdemeanor count of battery as a repeater and with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct as a repeater and with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers, one misdemeanor count of possession of THC as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
If convicted Hanson faces a maximum penalty of 44 years incarceration or $67,900 in fines or both.
Hanson appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court on Feb. 19 for a return on warrant hearing. A $5,000 signature bond was ordered with the conditions of no contact with his victim, her residence, employment or any school she may attend.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 17 at 12:09 p.m. a Rusk County deputy met with a female in the lobby of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to discuss abusive incidents with Hanson. The female told the deputy she had previously lied to law enforcement because she was scared of Hanson.
The female reported multiple domestic abuse incidents that had taken place the previous month. On Feb. 6 she and Hanson had gotten into a verbal argument when Hanson allegedly pushed her off of the couch and smashed her head two or three times into the floor.
In this moment, the victim had screamed as loud as she could in an attempt for someone to hear her. Hanson allegedly put his victim into a chokehold, wrapping his arm around her neck, strangling her, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim remembered Hanson saying, “I just need you to shut up.” The victim sustained several bruises from the incident.
The victim reported being afraid of Hanson due to ongoing threats made by Hanson including telling his victim he was going to allegedly take her into the woods and torture her, then bury her under the her house.
On Feb. 18 at 4:49 p.m. members of the Rusk County/Barron County Join Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at Hanson’s Weyerhaeuser residence.
According to the criminal complaint, a search of the residence revealed a glass smoking device, THC grinder and a gem-style bag with .4 grams of THC. Each of the items located in the search tested positive for THC.
At the time of the incidents, Hanson had an open bond in Rusk County Circuit Court, signed April 2017 agreeing to not commit any crime.
Hanson is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on Feb. 25 for an initial appearance hearing.
