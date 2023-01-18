Judge

 An Amery woman will be arraigned March 10, 2023, in connection with a charge that she allegedly stole more than $13,000 in cash from a New Auburn area truck driver in April 2022, Barron County Circuit Court records said.

The defendant, Jessica L. Barlau, 40, waived her right to a preliminary hearing during a virtual court appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

