An Amery woman will be arraigned March 10, 2023, in connection with a charge that she allegedly stole more than $13,000 in cash from a New Auburn area truck driver in April 2022, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The defendant, Jessica L. Barlau, 40, waived her right to a preliminary hearing during a virtual court appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Polk County Circuit Court records indicate that Barlau is also a defendant in an open drug trafficking case. The same records said the defendant listed an Amery address when she was charged, but also indicate that a letter sent to her was returned as undeliverable.
Barron County Circuit Court records do not indicate a home address for the defendant in connection with the felony charge. An unrelated record indicates that she lived in Rice Lake in July 2022, after she had been charged with illegally collecting $1,200 in unemployment compensation.
A complaint filed Sept. 21, 2022, alleged that the defendant took two envelopes containing $13,400 in cash from the cab of a truck owned by a rural New Auburn man in an incident that took place April 23, 2022.
The same complaint alleged the defendant stole an AR 15 rifle and a handgun from the truck driver.
