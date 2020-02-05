An Altoona woman could face up to more than 16 years in prison if charged in Rusk County Circuit Court after she allegedly stole more than $84,000 from her employer for plastic surgery and a glitter business.
Brandi R. Still, 36, is charged with one felony count of theft in a business setting (> $10,000 to $100,000) and one felony count of identity theft to obtain money or credit. If convicted Still faces a maximum penalty of 16 years incarceration or $35,000 in fines or both.
Still is scheduled for an initial appearance hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 11 is Rusk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 27 a Rusk County investigator met with two Sheldon business owners regarding a theft complaint.
Still had been hired as a bookkeeper and secretary in May 2018 and her duties included creating invoices, ordering, accounts payable and maintaining the business bookkeeping.
During her employment the business owners asked Still for the passwords to the business computer and to the accounting programs on the computer however Still allegedly provided excuses to not give the passwords to the owners. Still also failed to complete and provide quarterly reports to the business owners.
The business owner authorized Still to be an authorized signer for the business on the business’ bank account and gave her password to access account information. In giving her this information, the business owners gave her access to their personal bank accounts that were allegedly linked with the business bank account.
On May 19, 2019 the business owner was informed of two charges in the amount of $2,000 for a “Paypal” payment that were for a glitter company Still was buying. When confronted, Still said the transactions were an accident and that she had already repaid the money.
The criminal complaint alleges the business owners did not believe the Paypal transactions were an accident because they took place on two separate days.
Reviewing their bank statement, the business owners found that since October 2018 Still had allegedly made several Paypal charges against the business bank account. The business owners also found several business checks had been written to individuals where were not customers of the business. Checks had allegedly been written to Still’s landlord.
Still had allegedly opened a credit card in the business owner’s name and had charged $12,000 on July 24, 2018 to a plastic surgery clinic and on August 6, 2018 another charge for a different plastic surgery clinic for $1,975.69.
The records showed Still took $6,333 from the business bank account to make a payment toward the credit card, according to the criminal complaint. Still allegedly took money from the business owner’s personal bank account and transferred it to the business account.
Still allegedly stole $84,235.67 in Paypal transactions, credit card, unauthorized checks and unexplainable cash withdrawals.
On August 13 the investigator received information from Paypal indicating the account belonged to “Brandi Hemmingson” which is Still’s previous name, her date of birth and email address. The Paypal account was opened in July 17, 2018 while Still was employed with the business.
