These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Brian L. Davis, 44, Barron, was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without permission and theft-movable property >$10,000-$100,000.
Connie M. Jilek, 62, Rice Lake, pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin.
James J. Nitek Jr., 44, Stanley, pleaded guilty to charges of strangulation and suffocation and domestic abuse.
Kyle R. Flint, 27, Glen Flora, pleaded guilty to battery.
Janel J. Vannes, 37, Conrath, pleaded guilty to neglecting a child (no harm and child < 6 year or disability).
Misdemeanors
Melissa S. McCullick, 35, Ladysmith, was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer.
Ryan P. Conry Sr., 39, Ladysmith, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
Felicia J. Fredrick, 38, Ladysmith, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
Mindy A. Larson, 37, Gilman, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
Rusk County Traffic
Richard Franklin Turner IV, 19, Ladysmith, hit and run – unattended vehicle. Fined $263.50.
Cavan Conrad Ford, 19, Glen Flora, driving too fast for conditions.
Charley Richard Crouse, 36, Chippewa Falls, display of unauthorized vehicle registration plate. Fined $238.30. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Ethan James Brookshire, 22, Cameron, failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $213.10.
Robert Wayne Steele, 46, Holcombe, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Sydney Louise Moreau, 23, Ladysmith, vehicle passenger failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Theodore Warren Brown, 30, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Tyler Jay Hill, 24, Bruce, failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $213.10. Failure of operator to notify police of accident. Fined $389.50. Operating a vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50. Vehicle tires with less than 2/32-inch tread. Fined $175.30.
Kenneth J. Stock, 60, Ladysmith, failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $213.10.
Dale Robert Sprague, 40, Bruce, speeding in 55 mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Farold Ray Nelson, 30, Ladysmith, display of unauthorized vehicle registration plate. Fined $238.30. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Justin J. Neidermann, 45, Glen Flora, operating while revoked (forfeiture first). Fined $200.50. Non-registration of vehicle - auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
Joseph Jeremiah Murphy Jr., 27, Cameron, OWI (first). Fined $937.50.
Jesse T. Holtman, 36, Tony, non-registration of vehicle - auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.