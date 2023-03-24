The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced the arrest of six individuals for their participation in coordinating over five kilograms in fentanyl shipments from Arizona to Madison, Wis. through the United States Postal Service. At the time of the arrest, six firearms were seized, including one modified to be fully automatic.

“Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous. We’re committed to dismantling the networks that traffic this and other dangerous narcotics and to holding those who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the many law enforcement officers, including those in DCI, who made these arrests possible.”

