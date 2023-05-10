This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from May 2-8.
May 2
9:12 a.m. – Disorderly conduct. 1200 block of W. Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised neighbor is banging on the wall and yelling she needs money.
9:22 a.m. – Accident with property damage. 800 W. Tenth Street, Ladysmith. Walmart. Caller advised of a vehicle that hit a pole in the Walmart parking lot.
10:33 a.m. – Burglary. 100 block of Ninth Street, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone entered his business yesterday and stole approximately $500.
6:51 p.m. – Animal complaint. W5000 block of County X, Tony. Caller advised of dog barking in woods. Appears to be caught on something. Caller stated dog was tangled on chain. They unhooked dog. It went running to the neighbors. Animal control contacted.
11:40 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 500 block of W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Officer advised of open door of rental building in parking lot. Shed doors open, no one inside, everything OK.
May 3
3:37 p.m. – Fraud. Ladysmith. Caller reported they were a victim of fraud for approximately $36,000. Caller stated they received call from Paypal and sent bar codes to two $500 gift cards via text. Caller was then told he needed to pay $35,000 to get U.S. Marshals involved. Caller wire transferred $35,000 to them. Officer contacted the phone number and spoke with ‘Walter from Paypal.’ Subject had a strong accent and was unable to provide any information related to Paypal.
4:50 p.m. – Drug/case complaint. 900 block of E. Tenth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of drug paraphernalia in her juvenile son’s possession. Citations issued for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia to juvenile. DHHS contacted.
5:47 p.m. – Information. 5100 block of Thornapple Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of people parking at the bridge north of his driveway and going by river to fish. Caller stated some people had permission, but no one is allowed to have a fire.
May 4
2:37 a.m. – Fire alarm. 1000 block of Doughty Road, Ladysmith. Received call from company for commercial fire alarm. Officer on scene advised of sawdust piles on fire, making way towards roof and machinery. Ladysmith Fire Department on scene. Fire under control.
7:04 a.m. – Information. Rusk County. USDA called and stated they will be blasting some beaver dams.
10: 49 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W9000 block of Birch Circle Drive, Ladysmith. Caller advised of black vehicle that seems to be taking pictures of mailboxes. Officer on scene advised subject was taking pictures of storm damage for township.
11:01 a.m. – Road hazard. 1900 block of U.S. 8, Hawkins. Caller advised of bag of garbage in middle of road. Highway department contacted.
1:30 p.m. – Harassment. 100 block of W. Washington Avenue, Bruce. Caller advised of someone putting motor oil in her son’s drink at school. School unable to do anything about it.
1:36 p.m. – Animal at large. Wis. 27 and County P, Ladysmith. Caller advised of calf in roadway at location.
6:29 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 308 Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith. Memorial Park. Officer on scene for kids jumping on and underneath the bridge. Spoke with juveniles about not being allowed to hop fence, jump from the pier, or go under the bridge. Juveniles said there wouldn’t be any more problems.
8:37 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 800 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised of male subject ‘up in a female subject’s face,’ they have a baby stroller and young baby. Officer on scene advised it was a verbal argument. Both subjects are calmer.
8:50 p.m. – Animal complaint. 1000 block of Pine Street, Ladysmith. Caller stated they went to residence to buy an emu and observed chickens, 200 chicks and ducklings inside house. Small children present, caller believed conditions to be unsafe for them. Officer on scene advised animals were confined and appeared to be well cared for. Advised they have emus and ostriches as well. Subjects advised they sell the animals.
May 5
4:01 a.m. – Traffic offense. 900 block of N. E. Tenth Street N., Ladysmith. Call received from male subject stating he almost hit a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.
11:14 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller stated there is a subject who drops food off by the doors and they cannot use it. They would like her to stop.
12:49 p.m. – Traffic offense. Wis. 27 and Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon. Caller advised of yellow DHL van passing in no passing zones, passing multiple cars at once.
May 6
7:50 a.m. – Accident with property damage. 300 block of River Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised she backed into another vehicle. Unsure if damage. Subjects exchanged insurance information.
8:46 a.m. – Fire call. N. Wis. 27 and W. Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of vehicle on fire. Attempting to put it out. Fire out and vehicle moved off roadway.
12 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Ladysmith. Caller advised subject came over and acted like he was high. Stated he was going ‘to go swimming to save the world.’
May 7
12:57 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. 800 block of Tenth Street, Ladysmith. Walmart. Caller advised a person left a baby in a car unattended. Officer spoke to female subject. Subject advised baby was sleeping, the AC was on and she was twenty feet away the whole time looking at something.
6:46 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 600 block of E. Third Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised a vehicle dropped a small child at the old Ladysmith Elementary School and left it unsupervised. Officer on scene advised of several juveniles playing on playground. Several adults in area.
8:47 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of Tenth Street, Ladysmith. Caller advised she smelled pot while laying out in the sun. Caller also stated she is getting brain damage from people using Wi-Fi. Caller was advised it is not illegal to use Wi-Fi.
May 8
12:47 a.m. – Noise complaint. 600 block of Second Street, Ladysmith. Call received from neighbor complaining of her neighbor making too much noise. Officer on scene reported multiple cars and lights on but no noise. Subject advised she is aware of the noise ordinance and she kept music turned down.
2:43 p.m. – Road hazard. Ninth Street S. and College Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller reported large black tote in middle of road. Tote was gone upon officer arrival.
May 9
1:11 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1951 Meadowbrook Road, Ladysmith. Indeck Biofuel. Caller reported it looks like pellet factory is on fire, but it’s just a reflection from the boiler.
10:37 a.m. – Fraud. N4000 block of Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Walk-in wanting to speak with deputy about possible blackmail.
