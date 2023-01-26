A Black River Falls man has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post, suspected of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
Alan Jay Willis, 54, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post at 4:40 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper observed a vehicle in the median ditch near mile marker 57 westbound on Interstate 94. Willis showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Willis was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with this being his 4th offense.
Willis was arrested. He was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood and then taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
Willis faces possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 4th offense, felony bail jumping, failure to install IID and operating while revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.