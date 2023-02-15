Amanda M. Goin, 40, was charged on Jan. 23 in Rusk County Circuit Court with domestic abuse and battery.
The victim, a live-in boyfriend of Goins, contacted his probation officer to ask that parole and probation remove him from the residence due to the fact he was tired of the repeated domestic violence situations aggravated by Goins. The probation officer contacted the Rusk County’s Sheriff’s office on Jan. 19 and an officer was dispatched the same day.
In the criminal complaint, the victim alleges Goin scratched and cut his face, struck him in the thigh and tried to stab him with a screwdriver. The complaint also alleges Goin attacked the victim while he was asleep and was mad at him for not making breakfast. Later, she followed the victim into the living room and tried to stab him with a screwdriver.
The victim was observed with two lacerations above his left eye socket and numerous scratches by his right temple. All injuries appeared recent.
The complaint states Goins claims the victim sustained the injuries a few days prior when he scratched himself outdoors and bumped his leg into a trailer.
The officer arrested Goins and a 72 hour no contact prohibition was enforced by the victim.
Goins is charged with battery with a domestic abuse modifier, attempted battery with the use of a deadly weapon modifier and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier. A signature bond of $1,500 was set and an adjourned initial court appearance was set for Feb. 14, 2023.
