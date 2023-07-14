A Rusk County man who is already facing a child sex assault charge filed last year is scheduled for a court appearance this Friday, July 14, 2023, in connection with a felony bail jumping charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The July 3, 2023, criminal complaint said that the defendant, 17-year-old Riley R. Tomesh, of Ladysmith, allegedly groped a female during a visit to a Rice Lake residence on June 11.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with a charge of assaulting a juvenile girl in September 2022 at Brill.
A witness allegedly told the 18-year-old victim that the defendant was facing a sex assault charge.
The defendant made an initial appearance on July 5, 2023, in connection with the bail jumping charge. Court records said the defendant will be arraigned on the 2022 charge on July 14. In the meantime, he is free on $1,500 signature bond and is required to have no unsupervised contact with any unsupervised minor under age 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.