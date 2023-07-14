A Rusk County man who is already facing a child sex assault charge filed last year is scheduled for a court appearance this Friday, July 14, 2023, in connection with a felony bail jumping charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.

The July 3, 2023, criminal complaint said that the defendant, 17-year-old Riley R. Tomesh, of Ladysmith, allegedly groped a female during a visit to a Rice Lake residence on June 11.

