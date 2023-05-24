This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from May 16-22.
May 16
11:10 a.m. – Harassment. Ladysmith. Caller reported that a neighbor is yelling at her because she cut down trees that belonged to neighbor. Caller wants a deputy to come out. Officer on scene knocked on two doors to the residence but no one answered.
12:39 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N5000 block of Fetke Road, Bruce. Call received about a vehicle parked in a driveway of abandoned house. Owner contacted. Advised his son drove there and the fuel pump went out.
3:11 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. Ladysmith. Call received about a male subject in the middle of the road yelling and swinging his arms. Officer on scene advised subject that it was not a good idea to walk in front of a dump truck.
3:14 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 600 block of E. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported two males and two females got dropped off and started yelling at each other and then went to sit by ball diamonds. A short while later they gathered as a group. Caller was worried about a possible argument. Officer on scene advised subjects did not hear or see anyone arguing.
7:25 p.m. – Information. Call received from a nine year-old girl stating she was doing some chores when she realized she couldn’t find her parents anywhere. Tried calling her mom but no one answered. Officer was able to get mom on the line who advised she was about a mile down the road. Officer stayed on the line with juvenile until mom arrived; while talking the juvenile found her dad and realized he had been there the whole time.
May 17
9:33 a.m. – Burglar alarm. 400 block of Bruce Lake Road, Bruce. Call from alarm company advising of a commercial burglary alarm at location. Coming from foyer entry motion. Contact was made with subject who did not know alarm abort code.
10:24 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W6700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, Ladysmith. Caller advised that their door bell rang and they attempted to check camera remotely. Camera will not reboot. There should be no one at residence. Officer on scene spoke to neighbor who advised there was a power truck earlier that temporarily cut power.
10:47 a.m. – Fire call. 2600 block of Eight and ¼ Avenue, Chetek. Advised that DNR is being requested for some trees on fire.
6:24 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 100 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised a male subject wearing a straw hat keeps walking back and forth and looking into the windows at her children. Male subject denies looking at the children, is just looking at the workout room and wonders if it is free. Caller stated that the male subject never asked about the workout room. Male subject advised not to loiter.
May 18
1:58 a.m. – Noise complaint. 400 block of E. Ninth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of noise complaint. Having a party outside. Officer on scene advised he did not hear anything loud. Contact made with male subject who advised he is having a small party inside and they are not being loud.
9:54 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N6200 block of Quanstrom Drive, Bruce. Caller would like to speak with deputy about his neighbor leaving a message about his chickens being too loud in his mailbox. Caller believes it is illegal to leave messages in mailbox.
1:39 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 500 block of Coleman Street, Bruce. Caller requested a deputy due to phone being hacked. Advised the Bruce Housing Authority bugged her phone and changed the color of her text messages and minimized the screen. Caller also heard a cat sneeze in the middle of the night and doesn’t own a cat.
6:12 p.m. – Assist citizen. Stout Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised she was hiking Ice Age Trail. Trying to find her way back to her car by Murphy Flowage. Is currently by the Stout Road parking lot. Unsure how to get back to her car. Deputy on the way to pick her up.
9:56 p.m. – Accident with injury. W8000 block of County I, Conrath. Caller advised he and father-in-law were pulling out of driveway when another vehicle struck them. Advised one person is injured and bleeding from the head. Subject enroute to MMCL.
May 19
1:20 a.m. – Animal at large. W9300 block of County P, Ladysmith. Caller advised of cows in roadway. Officer on scene advised cows made it back into fence on their own.
2:18 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1000 block of Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a vehicle that has been running in the parking lot for 3-4 hours. Officer made contact with subject who advised he had been sleeping in his car for the last few hours.
8:03 a.m. – Animal dispatched. N5600 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller reported a deer hit the side of her vehicle. Injured on side of roadway. Caller would like to take the deer if it is dispatched. Officer unable to locate deer.
1 p.m. – Road hazard. Wis. 40 and S. Hutchinson Road, Bruce. Caller advised of deer carcass in middle of roadway. Officer on scene advised carcass had been removed.
2:08 p.m. – Theft. 1200 block of Bake Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone took items off a shelf outside her apartment. A vase of flowers and one from the common room have both disappeared within the hour. Caller did not see who took them, but believes it is one subject who causes issues. The vase of flowers is worth about $4.25.
3:19 p.m. – Missing person. N9500 River Road, Glen Flora. Caller advised two individuals in a canoe stopped by his residence and advised a male subject north of the forks had his boat capsize. Subject has been there a week and has a hurt leg. Advised the DNR has been looking for this subject. Information forwarded to Sawyer County.
3:41 p.m. – Wis. 27 and Flambeau Avenue W., Ladysmith. Call received from Ladysmith School bus driver stating that a truck went by him when it was supposed to be stopped.
6:13 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 100 block of First Street N., Ladysmith. Caller reported a suspicious male, talking oddly in parking lot. Has a backpack.
6:48 p.m. – Traffic stop. U.S. 8 and Cedar Swamp Road, Weyerhaeuser. Officer eastbound with motorcycle going 115 mph.
May 20
12:12 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. 400 block of College Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised someone damaged their mailbox overnight. No idea who.
12:54 p.m. – Accident with injury. 700 block of W. Ninth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised a vehicle hit his girlfriend in the parking lot. Driver did not see his girlfriend crossing the parking lot and vehicle struck her. Subject seems OK, complaining of some wrist and leg pain.
1:25 p.m. – Traffic stop. E. Fifth Street S. and Fritz Avenue E., Ladysmith. Officer stopped a subject for driving a pedal bike that had been modified to have a motor in it. Advised subject he needed to have a valid license to operate it.
May 21
10:59 p.m. – Alarm. 800 block of Gustafson Road, Ladysmith. Alarm company advised of commercial alarm going off. Officer spoke with staff who advised alarm went off due to employee opening the door early.
9:34 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. N4000 block of County F, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised he hit a calf. Calf is on the side of the road with a broken leg. Owner contacted.
May 22
3:45 a.m. – Fire call. 600 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Subject flagged down officer to report possible gas leak in her home.
9:34 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 500 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of several unusual people in and out of the house next door. Officer on scene advised there were not unusual people at the residence.
6:33 p.m. – Harassment. 400 block of College Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reported a subject is driving by her street and she doesn’t want him to do that. Caller was advised it was a public roadway.
11: 41 p.m. – Assist citizen. 100 block of W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Officer was approached by subject who wanted assistance in finding a place to sit down for a bit without having to deal with all the mosquitoes.
May 23
5:44 a.m. – Animal complaint. 100 block of Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Several calls regarding three loose dogs barking at people and running into traffic. Pedestrian trying to walk but the dogs won’t let him go anywhere. Animal control contacted.
