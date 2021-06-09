A Ladysmith man is facing several drug-related charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after he was seen staggering and falling down while walking.
David M. Dvorak, 49, has been charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine as a repeater, one felony count of possession of THC – 2nd and subsequent as a repeater and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
If convicted, Dvorak could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of $20,500 in fines or 17 years incarceration or both.
Dvorak appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 8 for an initial appearance hearing. He was ordered a $2,500 signature bond with the condition he must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot have any contact with individuals who are known to use, possess or distribute illegal substances or who are involved in illegal drug activity.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 7 at 6:55 p.m., a Ladysmith police officer responded to the 400 block of College Avenue W, Ladysmith, on a report of a man staggering and falling down.
Emergency medical assistance was called for the man, later identified as Dvorak. It was believed Dvorak was suffering from a drug overdose.
To determined what Dvorak could be medically influenced by, officers asked a family member if they would be able to see his living area for any possible drugs that could be in plain view.
In his bedroom, in plain view, was a light bulb that been hollowed out to use as a pipe and a line of powdery crystal substance was allegedly on a plate of glass, according to the criminal complaint. The substance was field tested and it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
At the time Dvorak was on active probation for felony drug offenses and because drugs were found in plain view, an Act 79 probation search of his living area was conducted. Two sandwich bags were located in a tin in his dresser that contained a clear crystal substance. Three small bags with a green leafy substance was also found in another tin.
Cash and a smoking device were also found and allegedly later tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, 36.3 grams of methamphetamine were found in Dvorak’s residence and 5 grams of marijuana.
Dvorak is scheduled for a status hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 13.
